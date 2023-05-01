Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.31 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Kava has a total market cap of $381.51 million and $15.31 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00059243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001181 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 501,632,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,681,648 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

