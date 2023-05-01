Kava Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $388.91 million and $12.00 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00059508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 501,300,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,294,268 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

