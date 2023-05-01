KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.76-$2.96 EPS.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $58.00.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. Cowen upped their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at about $22,631,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 201,227 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.