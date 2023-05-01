KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. KBR updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.76-$2.96 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.76-2.96 EPS.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,946. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in KBR by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in KBR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in KBR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.