Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.8 days.
Kerry Group Price Performance
KRYAF stock remained flat at $109.50 during trading hours on Monday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.87. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $111.14.
