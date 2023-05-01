Keystone Financial Group Buys 352 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $495.31. 250,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,003. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.11 and a 200 day moving average of $505.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

