Keystone Financial Group Buys 36,115 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.39. 81,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,229. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

