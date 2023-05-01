Keystone Financial Group Sells 25 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.82. 467,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,213. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.