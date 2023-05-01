Keystone Financial Group Sells 353 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 582,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,554. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

