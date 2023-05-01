Keystone Financial Group Sells 4,229 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $58.63. 226,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,112. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

