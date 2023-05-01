KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $50.82 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018368 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,104.93 or 1.00180329 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,997,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,997,218 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,997,385.41238782. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00912973 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $75.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

