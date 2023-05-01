Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Up 15.8% in April

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 292,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 593,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 57,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 260,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Kimball International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 264,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.21 million, a PE ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. Analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.23%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

