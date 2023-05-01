Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Short Interest Update

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 258,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,142,233 shares in the company, valued at $97,817,713.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,142,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,817,713.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinetik Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of KNTK opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.65. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.19%.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.