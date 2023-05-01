Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 76,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 160,264 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 289,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 2.6 %

About Kingsoft Cloud

Shares of KC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.58. 286,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.22. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.