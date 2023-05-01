Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
KC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 76,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 160,264 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 289,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
