Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) COO Sells $854,075.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,710,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $327.42. 282,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.02 and a 200-day moving average of $296.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $345.75.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

