KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) versus East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Critical Analysis

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for East Resources Acquisition and KKR & Co. Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A KKR & Co. Inc. 0 2 8 0 2.80

KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus target price of $66.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A KKR & Co. Inc. $5.72 billion 7.99 -$841.13 million ($1.36) -39.02

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

East Resources Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KKR & Co. Inc..

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and KKR & Co. Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A -14.23% -0.29% KKR & Co. Inc. -14.70% 5.71% 1.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats East Resources Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments. The Asset Management segment includes investment management and other services to funds, vehicles, collateral loan obligations, managed accounts and portfolio companies, and transaction-specific income from capital markets transactions. The Insurance segment offers retirement and life insurance services which provide a suite of protection, legacy and savings products to customers and reinsurance solutions to clients across individual and institutional markets. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

