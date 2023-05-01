KlayUniverse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,847.91 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $3,847.91 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07975637 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,060.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

