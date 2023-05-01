KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $26.66 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $26.66 million and approximately $684,615.69 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00027030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,963.04 or 1.00161171 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.05153292 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $623,430.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

