Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS KMERF traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $36.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $36.80.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komercní banka, a.s. (KMERF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.