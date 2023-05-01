Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS KMERF traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $36.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

About Komercní banka, a.s.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.