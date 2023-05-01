Komodo Hits Market Cap of $44.21 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $44.21 million and $3.32 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00129425 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

