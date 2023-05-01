Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of KNCRF remained flat at $39.62 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

