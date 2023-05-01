Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.67) to €4.40 ($4.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

KKPNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 158,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,920. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

