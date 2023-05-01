Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $111,430.87 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konnect has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.