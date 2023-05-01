Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 320,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Koppers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 503,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 69,596 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Stock Up 1.0 %

KOP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 62,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,782. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $689.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

