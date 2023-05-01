Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.