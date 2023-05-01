KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group Trading Down 20.0 %

KYNC traded down 0.00 on Monday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,850,674. KYN Capital Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

