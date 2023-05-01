Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $930.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.82. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.