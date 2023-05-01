Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.25

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.25 and last traded at $112.25, with a volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.