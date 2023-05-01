Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.25

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.25 and last traded at $112.25, with a volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.
Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.