Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in April

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 1,128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,259.0 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

Lasertec stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.51. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Get Lasertec alerts:

About Lasertec

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.