Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

