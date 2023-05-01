Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $188.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.09. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

