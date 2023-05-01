LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Down 30.1% in April

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LVTX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 25,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,488. LAVA Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 167.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

