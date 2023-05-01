Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 375 ($4.68) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.68) to GBX 355 ($4.43) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.