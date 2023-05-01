Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 226,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.