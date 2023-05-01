Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGRDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of LGRDY opened at $18.87 on Monday. Legrand has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

