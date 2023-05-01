LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Recommended Stories

