LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGIH opened at $118.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $126.37. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,898.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

