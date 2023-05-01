Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

LTH traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.67. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Life Time Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

