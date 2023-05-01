Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.24 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.