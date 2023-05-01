Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 3.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.83. The company had a trading volume of 208,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.36.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

