Litecoin Price Reaches $86.09 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $86.09 or 0.00308383 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and approximately $496.63 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000901 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000715 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,827,289 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

