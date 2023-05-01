Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LTUM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. 35,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,968. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.86. Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

