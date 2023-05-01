Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lithium Price Performance
LTUM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. 35,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,968. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.86. Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
Lithium Company Profile
