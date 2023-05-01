Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.86

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$128.86 and last traded at C$127.97, with a volume of 16283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$127.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.30.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.72 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.7090139 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00. Corporate insiders own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

