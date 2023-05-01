LooksRare Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $104.52 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 879,194,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 817,394,800 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.