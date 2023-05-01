Loop Capital Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $50.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Comcast Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

