Loop Capital Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $50.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.
Comcast Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
