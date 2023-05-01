Loop Capital Cuts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $285.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $215.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

