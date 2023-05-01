Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Trimmed by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 5.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,738,000 after purchasing an additional 590,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.10. The company had a trading volume of 733,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.33 and a 200 day moving average of $202.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

