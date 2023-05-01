LPL Financial LLC Buys 784,352 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.70% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $251,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.