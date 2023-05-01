LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,077 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.77% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $164,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 271,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,345,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 357,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.