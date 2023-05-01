LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $201,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSUS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,258,000 after buying an additional 831,217 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GSUS opened at $56.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $865.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

